    'Twas the Night Before Duty

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    An Airman gets ready for bed with these healthy sleep habits at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 19, 2024. Sleep is key to staying sharp and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 16:24
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Sleep
    Resilience
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Multi-Capable Airman

