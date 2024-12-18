KITTERY, Maine (April 07, 2023): Thanks to our incredible STEM Outreach Team & volunteers for mentoring students to design and build their own underwater, remotely operated vehicle or ROV.
Here’s a recap of the 2023 Regional SeaPerch competition hosted by the University of New Hampshire.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
This work, STEM Seacoast SeaPerch PNSY, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS
