    STEM Seacoast SeaPerch PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (April 07, 2023): Thanks to our incredible STEM Outreach Team & volunteers for mentoring students to design and build their own underwater, remotely operated vehicle or ROV.

    Here’s a recap of the 2023 Regional SeaPerch competition hosted by the University of New Hampshire.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947709
    VIRIN: 230407-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745822
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    STEM
    submarine
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Submarines; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; CNO NAVPLAN;
    STEM SeaPerch

