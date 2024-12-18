STEM Seacoast SeaPerch PNSY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KITTERY, Maine (April 07, 2023): Thanks to our incredible STEM Outreach Team & volunteers for mentoring students to design and build their own underwater, remotely operated vehicle or ROV.



Here’s a recap of the 2023 Regional SeaPerch competition hosted by the University of New Hampshire.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)