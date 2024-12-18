Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS North Dakota (SSN 784) Arrival PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (April 28, 2023): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Seacoast Community welcome USS North Dakota (SSN 784). (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947705
    VIRIN: 230428-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745800
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    submarine
    Kittery Maine
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;

