STEM Day Fenway PNSY

KITTERY, Maine (May 04, 2023): PNSY STEM Outreach volunteers knocked it out of the park with virtual welding and buoyancy activities at STEM Education Day at Fenway Park.



By exciting students’ curiosity in science and technology, our program furthers its mission of inspiring the next generation of our Naval STEM workforce. #NavalSTEM



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)