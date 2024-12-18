KITTERY, Maine (May 04, 2023): PNSY STEM Outreach volunteers knocked it out of the park with virtual welding and buoyancy activities at STEM Education Day at Fenway Park.
By exciting students’ curiosity in science and technology, our program furthers its mission of inspiring the next generation of our Naval STEM workforce. #NavalSTEM
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947701
|VIRIN:
|230504-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110745739
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STEM Day Fenway PNSY, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.