Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday wishes from Letterkenny Army Depot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Joshua Shinn 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    241218-A-JT832-1003
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Col. Donald Santillo, commander at Letterkenny Army Depot, Todd Black, deputy to the commander, Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, depot sergeant major, Jerod Weilacher, chief of staff, and Jesse Tressler, installation manager, extend warm wishes to our service members, civilians and families this holiday season from the historic James Finley House Dec. 18, 2024.

    From left, Jesse Tressler, Todd Black, Col. Donald Santillo, Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke and Jerod Weilacher.

    (U.S. Army video by Joshua Shinn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 13:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947677
    VIRIN: 241218-A-JT832-1003
    Filename: DOD_110745463
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday wishes from Letterkenny Army Depot, by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    holiday greetings
    Letterkenny Army Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download