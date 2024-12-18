Holiday wishes from Letterkenny Army Depot

241218-A-JT832-1003
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Donald Santillo, commander at Letterkenny Army Depot, Todd Black, deputy to the commander, Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, depot sergeant major, Jerod Weilacher, chief of staff, and Jesse Tressler, installation manager, extend warm wishes to our service members, civilians and families this holiday season from the historic James Finley House Dec. 18, 2024.
From left, Jesse Tressler, Todd Black, Col. Donald Santillo, Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke and Jerod Weilacher.
(U.S. Army video by Joshua Shinn)
|12.18.2024
|12.19.2024 13:49
|Greetings
|947677
|241218-A-JT832-1003
|DOD_110745463
|00:00:20
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|1
