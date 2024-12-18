Holiday wishes from Letterkenny Army Depot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



241218-A-JT832-1003

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Col. Donald Santillo, commander at Letterkenny Army Depot, Todd Black, deputy to the commander, Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, depot sergeant major, Jerod Weilacher, chief of staff, and Jesse Tressler, installation manager, extend warm wishes to our service members, civilians and families this holiday season from the historic James Finley House Dec. 18, 2024.



(U.S. Army video by Joshua Shinn)