    MacDill hosts 2024 Gasparilla Bowl

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Football teams from the University of Florida and Tulane University participate in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 18, 2024. Players interacted with service members and exhibits that showcased military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947673
    VIRIN: 241218-F-RI626-1056
    Filename: DOD_110745325
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    This work, MacDill hosts 2024 Gasparilla Bowl, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    University of Florida
    MacDill AFB
    Tulane University
    2024 Gasparilla Bowl
    Football teams
    Players and service members

