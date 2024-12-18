Service members around the Military District of Washington and Joint Task Force-National Capital Region participate in a High Intensity Interval Training hosted by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2024. The workout was held as part of the lead-up to the annual Army vs. Navy rivalry game, fostering camaraderie and spirit among service members ahead of the much-anticipated matchup this weekend. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947671
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-NN513-6481
|Filename:
|DOD_110745233
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army vs. Navy Nationals HIIT Workout, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
