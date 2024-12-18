Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army vs. Navy Nationals HIIT Workout

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Service members around the Military District of Washington and Joint Task Force-National Capital Region participate in a High Intensity Interval Training hosted by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2024. The workout was held as part of the lead-up to the annual Army vs. Navy rivalry game, fostering camaraderie and spirit among service members ahead of the much-anticipated matchup this weekend. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947671
    VIRIN: 241210-F-NN513-6481
    Filename: DOD_110745233
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    Navy
    Army
    Washington Nationals
    60thPresidentialInauguration

