    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Certification

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240724-N-ML799-1001

    Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts flight deck certification in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 13:55
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Certification, by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy
    #USN
    #USSTripoli

