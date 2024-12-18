Collection of footage gathered for the Bracer Forge Mission Generation Demonstration conducted in OCT 2024 at Sheppard AFB featuring several training squadrons under the 82nd TRW.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947652
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-HF183-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110745110
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bracer Forge Mission Generation 2024, by Samuel Starkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.