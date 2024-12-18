Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bracer Forge Mission Generation 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Samuel Starkey 

    82nd Training Wing

    Collection of footage gathered for the Bracer Forge Mission Generation Demonstration conducted in OCT 2024 at Sheppard AFB featuring several training squadrons under the 82nd TRW.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947652
    VIRIN: 241219-F-HF183-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745110
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bracer Forge Mission Generation 2024, by Samuel Starkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

