Bracer Forge B-roll

B-roll from Bracer Forge excercise. Bracer Forge is a continuation of Pacer Forge in BMT. Bracer Forge focuses on combat and medical skills that an Airman may need in a deployable envirmonment to keep up with the great power competition. It will soon be required for all Airman as part of technical training.