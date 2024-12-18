B-roll from Bracer Forge excercise. Bracer Forge is a continuation of Pacer Forge in BMT. Bracer Forge focuses on combat and medical skills that an Airman may need in a deployable envirmonment to keep up with the great power competition. It will soon be required for all Airman as part of technical training.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947648
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110745093
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bracer Forge B-roll, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.