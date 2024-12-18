Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bracer Forge B-roll

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    B-roll from Bracer Forge excercise. Bracer Forge is a continuation of Pacer Forge in BMT. Bracer Forge focuses on combat and medical skills that an Airman may need in a deployable envirmonment to keep up with the great power competition. It will soon be required for all Airman as part of technical training.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:06
    Location: TEXAS, US

    medical
    combat
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    training
    GPC
    Bracer Forge

