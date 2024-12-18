Ralph Arzate, security specialist with Red River Science & Technology, LLC., along with Mission Assurance Division, Fire, and the Provost Marshal’s Office organized an active shooter drill at warehouse five aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 17. The main aim of an active shooter drill/training is to equip individuals with the confidence needed to effectively respond to an active shooter emergency, thereby enhancing their likelihood of survival. By proactively preparing both military and civilian personnel for a potential violent incident, their knowledge of how to respond will strengthen. The continuous practice of these drills allows individuals to respond under significant stress, promoting familiarity with established protocols even in high-pressure circumstances.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 11:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947630
|VIRIN:
|241217-M-XD809-8349
|Filename:
|DOD_110744961
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
