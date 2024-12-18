Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Drill

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Ralph Arzate, security specialist with Red River Science & Technology, LLC., along with Mission Assurance Division, Fire, and the Provost Marshal’s Office organized an active shooter drill at warehouse five aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 17. The main aim of an active shooter drill/training is to equip individuals with the confidence needed to effectively respond to an active shooter emergency, thereby enhancing their likelihood of survival. By proactively preparing both military and civilian personnel for a potential violent incident, their knowledge of how to respond will strengthen. The continuous practice of these drills allows individuals to respond under significant stress, promoting familiarity with established protocols even in high-pressure circumstances.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947630
    VIRIN: 241217-M-XD809-8349
    Filename: DOD_110744961
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Active Shooter Drill, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #activeshooter #besafe #emergencypreparedness

