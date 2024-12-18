Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 114th starts its newest project

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard 114th Fighter Wing bring F-89 Scorpion from Edward Air Force Base, California, to Joe Foss Field, South Dakota December 5, 2024. The F-89 will be turned into a static display and put on base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)

