U.S. Air National Guard 114th Fighter Wing bring F-89 Scorpion from Edward Air Force Base, California, to Joe Foss Field, South Dakota December 5, 2024. The F-89 will be turned into a static display and put on base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947627
|VIRIN:
|241205-Z-OP380-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110744957
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 114th starts its newest project, by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.