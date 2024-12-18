U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Christopher Irwin, a member of the 120th Operations Support Squadron, swaps Quick-Don oxygen masks aboard a Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont.
Swapping equipment is an integral element of standard tracking and updating Aircrew Flight Equipment processes. AFE tracks the lifespan of equipment on aircraft to include the oxygen masks, life preservers, and restraint harnesses.
