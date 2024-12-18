video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Christopher Irwin, a member of the 120th Operations Support Squadron, swaps Quick-Don oxygen masks aboard a Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont.

Swapping equipment is an integral element of standard tracking and updating Aircrew Flight Equipment processes. AFE tracks the lifespan of equipment on aircraft to include the oxygen masks, life preservers, and restraint harnesses.