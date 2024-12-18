Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE Reel

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Airman Caleb McDonald and Airman Carter Roerick

    120th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Christopher Irwin, a member of the 120th Operations Support Squadron, swaps Quick-Don oxygen masks aboard a Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont.
    Swapping equipment is an integral element of standard tracking and updating Aircrew Flight Equipment processes. AFE tracks the lifespan of equipment on aircraft to include the oxygen masks, life preservers, and restraint harnesses.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:57
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

    Montana
    aircrew
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    Enlisted Aircrew
    C-130 Hercules
    Montana Air National Guard

