Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC HHC holds holiday celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company held a holiday Soldier, Civilian and Family celebration at Heritage Hall December 11. There was a lot of food and fun, and kids were handed gifts from Santa!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947625
    VIRIN: 241211-A-WQ150-1311
    Filename: DOD_110744948
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC HHC holds holiday celebration, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army_news_north

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download