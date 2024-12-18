Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-321 FAR Conducts Fire Control Training Alongside Lithuanian Forces

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Dave Nixon, the operations officer for 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Ferguson, a fire control instructor with 3-321 FAR, and Staff Sgt. Zykee Allen, a fire systems instructor with 3-321 FAR, shares the importance of training with allied partners on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, during a joint training course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The course educated U.S. and Lithuanian service members on the HIMARS equipment for use and integration into future operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:42
    This work, 3-321 FAR Conducts Fire Control Training Alongside Lithuanian Forces, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS

    MLRS
    EUCOM
    3-321 FAR
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps

