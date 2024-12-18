3-321 FAR Conducts Fire Control Training Alongside Lithuanian Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Dave Nixon, the operations officer for 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Ferguson, a fire control instructor with 3-321 FAR, and Staff Sgt. Zykee Allen, a fire systems instructor with 3-321 FAR, shares the importance of training with allied partners on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, during a joint training course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The course educated U.S. and Lithuanian service members on the HIMARS equipment for use and integration into future operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)