3-321 FAR Conducts Fire Control Training Alongside Lithuanian Forces

U.S. Army Maj. Dave Nixon, the operations officer for 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Ferguson, a fire control instructor with 3-321 FAR, and Staff Sgt. Zykee Allen, a fire systems instructor with 3-321 FAR, shares the importance of training with allied partners on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, during a joint training course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The course educated U.S. and Lithuanian service members on the HIMARS equipment for use and integration into future operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
|12.17.2024
|12.19.2024 10:42
|Package
|947618
|241217-A-PP133-9032
|DOD_110744843
|00:02:15
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
