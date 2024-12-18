Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU JFK (CVN 79) Namesake Visit 2024 Recap

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Boston (Nov. 22, 2024) - Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) visited the city of Boston as part of a community engagement initiative to honor the ship’s namesake. During their two-day visit, Sailors connected with local veterans at a Veterans Affairs hospital, shared Navy leadership insights with students of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Consortium at Boston College, explored the legacy of the 35th president at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and partnered with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New England to visit North Quincy High School, supporting Navy recruiting efforts. The Sailors also participated in community outreach events, including a visit to the Boston Children’s Museum. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU JFK (CVN 79) Namesake Visit 2024 Recap, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

