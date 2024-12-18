PCU JFK (CVN 79) Namesake Visit 2024 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Boston (Nov. 22, 2024) - Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) visited the city of Boston as part of a community engagement initiative to honor the ship’s namesake. During their two-day visit, Sailors connected with local veterans at a Veterans Affairs hospital, shared Navy leadership insights with students of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Consortium at Boston College, explored the legacy of the 35th president at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and partnered with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New England to visit North Quincy High School, supporting Navy recruiting efforts. The Sailors also participated in community outreach events, including a visit to the Boston Children’s Museum. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)