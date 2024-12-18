Sky Soldiers of 1-91CAV conduct a Spur Ride

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, test their skills during a spur ride at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 11, 2024. The purpose of the spur ride is to integrate new paratroopers into the Airborne Cavalry and build espirit de corps within the Squadron, focused on Cavalry heritage. The candidates earn the right to wear spurs once they have successfully completed all tasks and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 09:56
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|947612
VIRIN:
|241211-A-XB890-1003
Filename:
|DOD_110744740
Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
