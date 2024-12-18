Sky Soldiers of 1-91CAV conduct a Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, test their skills during a spur ride at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 11, 2024. The purpose of the spur ride is to integrate new paratroopers into the Airborne Cavalry and build espirit de corps within the Squadron, focused on Cavalry heritage. The candidates earn the right to wear spurs once they have successfully completed all tasks and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)