    Sky Soldiers of 1-91CAV conduct a Spur Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, test their skills during a spur ride at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 11, 2024. The purpose of the spur ride is to integrate new paratroopers into the Airborne Cavalry and build espirit de corps within the Squadron, focused on Cavalry heritage. The candidates earn the right to wear spurs once they have successfully completed all tasks and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947612
    VIRIN: 241211-A-XB890-1003
    Filename: DOD_110744740
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

