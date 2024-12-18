Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps HHBn hosts BRST Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and families assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, participate in a Building Strong and Ready Teams event in San Antonio from Dec 6-8, 2024. The event provided training for Soldiers and their immediate family members to build trust and develop excellent communication skills. (1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947605
    VIRIN: 241207-A-KF760-7022
    Filename: DOD_110744708
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps HHBn hosts BRST Event, by 1SG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Building Strong People
    Building Strong Bonds
    IIIAC
    Building Strong and Ready Teams
    BSRT
    Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download