III Armored Corps HHBn hosts BRST Event

Soldiers and families assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, participate in a Building Strong and Ready Teams event in San Antonio from Dec 6-8, 2024. The event provided training for Soldiers and their immediate family members to build trust and develop excellent communication skills. (1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947605
|VIRIN:
|241207-A-KF760-7022
|Filename:
|DOD_110744708
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
