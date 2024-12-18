Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th MSC sporting event salute no titles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command present arms. The 7th, headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe & Africa across the theater.

    These citizen - Soldiers are poised #ForwardandReady!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947604
    VIRIN: 241103-A-JU900-4556
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110744707
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC sporting event salute no titles, by SFC Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army Reserve
    GoArmyAcademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download