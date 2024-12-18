Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Submarine School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Kashif Basharat, Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Carley and James Shea

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    B-roll package of PSET, firefighting and DC wet training at NSS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947600
    VIRIN: 241219-O-SX673-9167
    Filename: DOD_110744683
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Submarine School, by Kashif Basharat, PO3 Timothy Carley and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine School
    students
    Firefighting
    PSET
    DC wet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download