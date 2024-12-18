Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and an ensemble of celebrities traveling during the 2024 USO Holiday Tour perform for service members, families, and guests onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Dec. 12, 2024. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947587
    VIRIN: 241212-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_110744477
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Holiday Tour
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    VCJCS
    NASSIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download