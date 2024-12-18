Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Naval Air Station Sigonella

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and an ensemble of celebrities traveling during the 2024 USO Holiday Tour perform for service members, families, and guests onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Dec. 12, 2024. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)