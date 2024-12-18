Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Forward Fox Company Holiday Shout Out

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens 

    U.S. Army Central   

    USARCENT Forward Fox Company Commander Capt. Joseph Niece and 1st Sgt. Dexter Walter, gives a holiday season greeting to family, friends, staff and fellow service members in the CENTCOM AOR, Dec. 11, 2024 (Video by: Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens, U.S. Army)

    Lower-Third option:
    (Left)
    CPT. Joseph Niece
    Commander, Fox Company

    (right)
    1SG Dexter Walter
    First Sergeant, Fox Company

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 04:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947586
    VIRIN: 241211-A-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110744443
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Forward Fox Company Holiday Shout Out, by SFC Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Fox Company
    USARCENT FWD

