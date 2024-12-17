Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT FWD Col. Bradley Howe holiday shout-out

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens 

    U.S. Army Central   

    USARCENT Forward Deputy Chief of Staff Col. Bradley Howe, gives a holiday season greeting to family, friends, staff and fellow service members in the CENTCOM AOR, Dec. 10, 2024 (Video by: Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens, U.S. Army)

    Lower-third:
    Col. Bradley Howe
    Deputy Chief of Staff, USARCENT FWD

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 04:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947585
    VIRIN: 241210-A-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110744442
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    National Guard
    ARCENT FWD

