    Firefighters on rotation in Romania wish friends and family Happy Holidays

    ROMANIA

    12.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 180th Engineer Detachment 79th Troop Command Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, the 1440th Engineer Detachment Headquarters, 507th Engineer Battalion 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard and the 1019th Engineer Detachment, 219th Engineer Brigade, Indiana National Guard wish their friends and families back home happy holidays while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 18, 2024. Soldiers from the Michigan, Indiana, and Massachusetts National Guard are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 04:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947581
    VIRIN: 241218-A-WB532-9944
    Filename: DOD_110744416
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: RO
    Hometown: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters on rotation in Romania wish friends and family Happy Holidays, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    romania
    holiday
    Firefighters
    Army National Guard
    strongertogether
    victorycorps

