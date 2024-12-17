U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 180th Engineer Detachment 79th Troop Command Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, the 1440th Engineer Detachment Headquarters, 507th Engineer Battalion 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard and the 1019th Engineer Detachment, 219th Engineer Brigade, Indiana National Guard wish their friends and families back home happy holidays while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 18, 2024. Soldiers from the Michigan, Indiana, and Massachusetts National Guard are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 04:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947581
|VIRIN:
|241218-A-WB532-9944
|Filename:
|DOD_110744416
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|RO
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters on rotation in Romania wish friends and family Happy Holidays, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.