Firefighters on rotation in Romania wish friends and family Happy Holidays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947581" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 180th Engineer Detachment 79th Troop Command Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, the 1440th Engineer Detachment Headquarters, 507th Engineer Battalion 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard and the 1019th Engineer Detachment, 219th Engineer Brigade, Indiana National Guard wish their friends and families back home happy holidays while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 18, 2024. Soldiers from the Michigan, Indiana, and Massachusetts National Guard are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)