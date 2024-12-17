Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Resiliency Suicide Awareness Pt. 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – 36 Wing Master Resiliency Trainer U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner shares tips to deal with life troubles and ways to stay resilient. MRT's objective is to inform and provide information, processes, and resources to develop helpful skills to tackle stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 01:08
    Category: PSA
    VIRIN: 241001-F-SI550-1002
