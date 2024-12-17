Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – 36 Wing Master Resiliency Trainer U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner shares tips to deal with life troubles and ways to stay resilient. MRT's objective is to inform and provide information, processes, and resources to develop helpful skills to tackle stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 01:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|947577
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-SI550-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110744372
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Resiliency Suicide Awareness Pt. 2, by A1C Adasha Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.