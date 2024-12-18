2024 Jungle Course Beta Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jul. 26, 2024. The new course took knowledge from the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training Center and the Lightning Academy in Hawaii and tweaked it for non-combatant career fields to be prepared under the USAF’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 01:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947574
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-SI550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110744341
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jungle Beta Course 2024 B-Roll, by A1C Adasha Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
