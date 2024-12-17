Operation Santa 2024 Brings Christmas Joy To Yakutat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Alaska National Guard's annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, continues to bring the magic of the season to the remote communities of Yakutat. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered gifts and tidings of Christmas joy to the town. The video highlights the annual Operation Santa Claus, a collaborative effort between The Salvation Army, the Alaska National Guard, and the Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program, spreading joy to communities across Alaska during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army collects, wraps, and packs gifts for children, and the Alaska National Guard plays a crucial role in transportation, logistics, and planning. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).