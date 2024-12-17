The Alaska National Guard's annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, continues to bring the magic of the season to the remote communities of Yakutat. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered gifts and tidings of Christmas joy to the town. The video highlights the annual Operation Santa Claus, a collaborative effort between The Salvation Army, the Alaska National Guard, and the Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program, spreading joy to communities across Alaska during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army collects, wraps, and packs gifts for children, and the Alaska National Guard plays a crucial role in transportation, logistics, and planning. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
This work, Operation Santa 2024 Brings Christmas Joy To Yakutat, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
