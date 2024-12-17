The American Red Cross 2024 Asia-Pacific Young Adult Volunteer of the Year award winner, Luke Danjanic, speaks about the importance of volunteering to the American Forces Network listeners in a radio segment on October 29, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 23:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|947567
|VIRIN:
|241029-N-PE072-3913
|Filename:
|DOD_110744313
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Red Cross 2024 Asia-Pacific Young Adult Volunteer of the Year, by PO2 Gabriel Fields, PO2 Riley McDowell and SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.