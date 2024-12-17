Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Red Cross 2024 Asia-Pacific Young Adult Volunteer of the Year

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields, Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell and Seaman Matthew Miller

    AFN Sasebo

    The American Red Cross 2024 Asia-Pacific Young Adult Volunteer of the Year award winner, Luke Danjanic, speaks about the importance of volunteering to the American Forces Network listeners in a radio segment on October 29, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 23:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 947567
    VIRIN: 241029-N-PE072-3913
    Filename: DOD_110744313
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Volunteer
    Red Cross
    Asia
    2024

