Introducing the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, and his focus points for the Army National Guard's future. Lt. Gen. Stubbs is committed to caring for people, delivering combat-ready formations that perform well at home and abroad and focusing on values.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 20:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|947564
|VIRIN:
|241218-Z-MA159-1000
|PIN:
|231019-Z
|Filename:
|DOD_110743953
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introducing the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.