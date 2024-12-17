Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introducing the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    National Guard Bureau

    Introducing the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, and his focus points for the Army National Guard's future. Lt. Gen. Stubbs is committed to caring for people, delivering combat-ready formations that perform well at home and abroad and focusing on values.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 20:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947564
    VIRIN: 241218-Z-MA159-1000
    PIN: 231019-Z
    Filename: DOD_110743953
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs
    focus points
    combat-ready formations
    Sgt. 1st Class Daisy Broker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download