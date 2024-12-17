Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Airborne Course - Tower Week - Mock Tower Mass Exit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. and International military servicemembers attending the Basic Airborne Course (BAC), train during tower week at Fort Moore, Ga., Dec. 2024. The three-week BAC at Fort Moore includes ground week, tower week, and jump week, where candidates test their skills to become airborne Soldiers and servicemembers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 20:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947563
    VIRIN: 241206-A-FU327-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743938
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Airborne Course - Tower Week - Mock Tower Mass Exit, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airborne
    MCoE
    US Army Airborne School
    AATW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download