Basic Airborne Course - Tower Week - Mock Tower Mass Exit

U.S. and International military servicemembers attending the Basic Airborne Course (BAC), train during tower week at Fort Moore, Ga., Dec. 2024. The three-week BAC at Fort Moore includes ground week, tower week, and jump week, where candidates test their skills to become airborne Soldiers and servicemembers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)