Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Season's Greetings from Naval District Washington 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Season's Greeting from Naval District Washington! Tune in here for a special message from our leadership team as we approach the holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947562
    VIRIN: 241218-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743868
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season's Greetings from Naval District Washington 2024, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval District Washington
    Holiday Season
    Happy Holidays
    Season's Greetings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download