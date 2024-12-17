U.S. Marines and Navy sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload supplies and set up communications during a foreign humanitarian assistance training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 17, 2024. U.S. Marine and Navy personnel participated in FHA training to test personnel’s abilities to interact and aid humanitarian needs while providing regional stability and security. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947560
|VIRIN:
|241217-M-EC903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110743834
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MEU Conducts Foreign Humanitarian Assistance Training, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
