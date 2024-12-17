Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Conducts Foreign Humanitarian Assistance Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Navy sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload supplies and set up communications during a foreign humanitarian assistance training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 17, 2024. U.S. Marine and Navy personnel participated in FHA training to test personnel’s abilities to interact and aid humanitarian needs while providing regional stability and security. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 01:22
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

