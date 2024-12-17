Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Fire Department hosts 47th annual Operation Holiday Cheer

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    B-roll from 47th Annual Operation Holiday Cheer hosted by the Kirtland Fire Department at Cesar Chavez Community Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947554
    VIRIN: 241218-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743796
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Fire Department hosts 47th annual Operation Holiday Cheer, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Operation Holiday Cheer
    Kirtland Fire Department
    47th annual Operation Holiday Cheer

