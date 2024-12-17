Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Conduct a Strength, Mobility, and Endurance Test

    CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conduct a strength, mobility, and endurance test during the first day of the Arizona Best Warrior Competition, December 10, 2024 at Camp Navajo, AZ.

    The Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that tests soldiers' mental and physical toughness through a gauntlet of events designed to simulate real-world scenarios. Each event is designed to hone and build upon hard-earned skills that will help balance the Nation's need to maintain a large and more expansive active-duty force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947553
    VIRIN: 241210-Z-PV404-8029
    Filename: DOD_110743795
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, US

    Strength
    Best Warrior Competition
    Arizona National Guard
    Mobility
    Endurance
    Camp Navajo

