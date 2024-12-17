Soldiers Conduct a Strength, Mobility, and Endurance Test

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conduct a strength, mobility, and endurance test during the first day of the Arizona Best Warrior Competition, December 10, 2024 at Camp Navajo, AZ.
The Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that tests soldiers' mental and physical toughness through a gauntlet of events designed to simulate real-world scenarios. Each event is designed to hone and build upon hard-earned skills that will help balance the Nation's need to maintain a large and more expansive active-duty force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
