    Griffin Dog Program

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Jennifer Leenen, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, talks about the Griffin Paws Program with her certified therapy dog, Maisy at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, Dec. 18, 2024. The SAPR team organized the “Griffins Paws Program” to enhance victim support, promote resiliency and to offer an additional support option to the SAPR program. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 17:37
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    SAPR
    Grand Forks
    319th RW
    Support Dog
    Griffin Paws Program

