Griffin Dog Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947551" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jennifer Leenen, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, talks about the Griffin Paws Program with her certified therapy dog, Maisy at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, Dec. 18, 2024. The SAPR team organized the “Griffins Paws Program” to enhance victim support, promote resiliency and to offer an additional support option to the SAPR program. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)