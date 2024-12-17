Griffin Dog Program

Jennifer Leenen, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, talks about the Griffin Paws Program with her certified therapy dog, Maisy at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, Dec. 18, 2024. The SAPR team organized the “Griffins Paws Program” to enhance victim support, promote resiliency and to offer an additional support option to the SAPR program. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|12.18.2024
|12.18.2024 17:37
|Package
|947551
|241218-F-YU621-1001
|DOD_110743762
|00:01:55
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|0
|0
