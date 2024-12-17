Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from NUWC Division Newport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Happy Holidays from NUWC Division Newport! Recently, some members of the workforce shared their favorite holiday memories. What's your favorite holiday memory?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947546
    VIRIN: 241218-N-UM044-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743717
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from NUWC Division Newport, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    What We Do Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download