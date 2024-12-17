Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARCOM Holiday Message 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, Senior Enlisted Leader, deliver a holiday message to STARCOM.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 16:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947544
    VIRIN: 241218-X-UO451-1049
    Filename: DOD_110743627
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, STARCOM Holiday Message 2024, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

