    Sargent Beach, Texas Closure

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and Matagorda County Officials have indefinitely closed a section of federally owned property, known as Sargent Beach, Texas, Nov 5, 2024. The designated areas of the boat ramp, mooring dock, and access road (referred to as County Road 238 or West Revetment Road) along the Gulf of Mexico are now closed due to safety concerns stemming from significant erosion and compromised infrastructure caused by recent storms. The decision aligns with USACE’s mission requirements, public safety, and a shared stakeholder commitment to protect beach visitors, reduce risks, and ensure environmentally sustainable practices while potential solutions to reopening access are examined. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 15:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947534
    VIRIN: 241105-A-ZS026-4489
    Filename: DOD_110743432
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Matagorda County
    Sargent Beach

