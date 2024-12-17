Sargent Beach, Texas Closure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and Matagorda County Officials have indefinitely closed a section of federally owned property, known as Sargent Beach, Texas, Nov 5, 2024. The designated areas of the boat ramp, mooring dock, and access road (referred to as County Road 238 or West Revetment Road) along the Gulf of Mexico are now closed due to safety concerns stemming from significant erosion and compromised infrastructure caused by recent storms. The decision aligns with USACE’s mission requirements, public safety, and a shared stakeholder commitment to protect beach visitors, reduce risks, and ensure environmentally sustainable practices while potential solutions to reopening access are examined. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.