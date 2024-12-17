Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jesse Pennington Glimpse of a Civil Engineer

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Civil Engineer, Jesse Pennington provides a glimpse of what her days entail as a Civil Engineer, Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2024. From site visits, reviewing project plans, maintaining site safety, and accuracy of repairs; our team works hard to ensure projects are completed safely, on time, and within budget. (U.S. Army Video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947528
    VIRIN: 241206-A-VR700-9001
    Filename: DOD_110743367
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jesse Pennington Glimpse of a Civil Engineer, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Civil Engineer
    Vermilion
    Buffalo District

