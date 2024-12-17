Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Attack Wing Mission Video 2024

    HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    This video was created to give an update on the111th Attack Wing’s support to current international and domestic operations, significant training events, strategic planning initiatives, future mission opportunities, readiness of the force and more. The 111th Attack Wing is a unit of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania. The Wing is gained by the United States Air Force Air Combat Command. It is comprised of 1,200 Airmen assigned to (or dispersed across) 3 Groups and 12 Direct Reporting Squadrons within the wing’s structure. It provides protection of life, property, and the preservation of peace and order when tasked to do so by state or federal authorities. The Wing also provides operational and support units, as well as qualified personnel, to support wartime tasking and contingency commitments of any nature. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone Mitchell/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947527
    VIRIN: 241218-Z-VP778-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743356
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Biddle Air National Guard Base

