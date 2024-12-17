Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Concept for Logistics

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    The U.S. Marine Corps has published a new Concept for Logistics on Dec 10, 2024. The publication outlines how the Marine Corps plans to address the challenge of supplying Marines in distributed operations throughout the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 14:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

