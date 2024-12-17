The U.S. Marine Corps has published a new Concept for Logistics on Dec 10, 2024. The publication outlines how the Marine Corps plans to address the challenge of supplying Marines in distributed operations throughout the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
|12.18.2024
|12.18.2024 14:06
|Video Productions
|947517
|241218-M-AV203-1990
|DOD_110743254
|00:00:43
|US
|1
|1
