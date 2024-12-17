video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Marine Corps has published a new Concept for Logistics on Dec 10, 2024. The publication outlines how the Marine Corps plans to address the challenge of supplying Marines in distributed operations throughout the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)