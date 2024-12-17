PC-C5 Trailer 2 - Integration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On the future battlefield the U.S. Army will never fight alone, and the integration of forces is a key component of dominating the future fight. Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), an Army hosted joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment, will integrate with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and military partners from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France and Japan in early 2025.