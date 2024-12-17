PC-C5 Trailer 2 - Integration

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Matt Murch 

    Futures and Concepts Center

    On the future battlefield the U.S. Army will never fight alone, and the integration of forces is a key component of dominating the future fight. Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), an Army hosted joint and multination, two-phase, "in-the-dirt" experiment, will integrate with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and military partners from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France and Japan in early 2025.

