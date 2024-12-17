PC-C5 Trailer 2 - Integration

On the future battlefield the U.S. Army will never fight alone, and the integration of forces is a key component of dominating the future fight. Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), an Army hosted joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment, will integrate with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and military partners from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France and Japan in early 2025.
