    Fort Eisenhower 2024 Hometown Shoutouts

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Kaylyn St.Jean 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    Soldiers from Fort Eisenhower send hometown shout-outs ahead of holiday block leave.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 14:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947515
    VIRIN: 241218-O-ND067-2288
    PIN: 123456-A
    Filename: DOD_110743244
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Eisenhower 2024 Hometown Shoutouts, by Kaylyn St.Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

