    Chaplain Confidentiality

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Lt. Cmdr. Steven Hervey, the Fifth Coast Guard District Chaplain, speaks on what 100 percent chaplain confidentiality means, Oct. 28, 2024, at the Fifth Coast Guard District building in Portsmouth, Virginia. Hervey, among others, is part of an initiative to help bring awareness about and prevent suicides from happening within the service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally.)

    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Suicide prevention
    suicide awareness
    Be a Lifeline
    Anchored through Connection
    Stick Around and Find Out

