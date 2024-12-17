video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Cmdr. Steven Hervey, the Fifth Coast Guard District Chaplain, speaks on what 100 percent chaplain confidentiality means, Oct. 28, 2024, at the Fifth Coast Guard District building in Portsmouth, Virginia. Hervey, among others, is part of an initiative to help bring awareness about and prevent suicides from happening within the service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally.)