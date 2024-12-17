Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Minute 2024 Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, Col. Adam Rosado, 97th AMW deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, share a holiday message at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec.12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947500
    VIRIN: 241218-F-KL977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743082
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Minute 2024 Holiday Message, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    97 AMW, AETC, holiday, year in review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download