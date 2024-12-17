U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, Col. Adam Rosado, 97th AMW deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, share a holiday message at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec.12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|12.12.2024
|12.18.2024 13:59
|Package
|947500
|241218-F-KL977-1001
|DOD_110743082
|00:01:04
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|1
|1
This work, Mobility Minute 2024 Holiday Message, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
