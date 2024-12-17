Wintergreen Screening SLC Recap

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The first screening of Wintergreen, a short film directed by 1st Lt. Tim Yao, was held in Salt Lake City, hosted by Mr. Robert Breck, the Army Reserve Ambassador of Utah. The film, created entirely by Army Reserve Soldiers from the public affairs career field, showcases the powerful intersection of art and service.

    Filmed at local Reserve centers and neighborhoods, Wintergreen highlights the essential role communities play in supporting the work of Reserve Soldiers. Yao described the project as a testament to the creative potential within the Army Reserve, stating, “Art has a place in strategic communications.”

    As a Film by Soldiers, for the community, Wintergreen underscores the Reserve’s commitment to bridging the gap between military service and public understanding through storytelling and creativity.

    #WintergreenArmy

    U.S. Army Video
    Shot by Sgt Tarako Braswell
    Edited by 1st Lt. Tim Yao

