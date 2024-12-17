Wintergreen Screening SLC Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The first screening of Wintergreen, a short film directed by 1st Lt. Tim Yao, was held in Salt Lake City, hosted by Mr. Robert Breck, the Army Reserve Ambassador of Utah. The film, created entirely by Army Reserve Soldiers from the public affairs career field, showcases the powerful intersection of art and service.



Filmed at local Reserve centers and neighborhoods, Wintergreen highlights the essential role communities play in supporting the work of Reserve Soldiers. Yao described the project as a testament to the creative potential within the Army Reserve, stating, “Art has a place in strategic communications.”



As a Film by Soldiers, for the community, Wintergreen underscores the Reserve’s commitment to bridging the gap between military service and public understanding through storytelling and creativity.



#WintergreenArmy



U.S. Army Video

Shot by Sgt Tarako Braswell

Edited by 1st Lt. Tim Yao