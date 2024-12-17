SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The first screening of Wintergreen, a short film directed by 1st Lt. Tim Yao, was held in Salt Lake City, hosted by Mr. Robert Breck, the Army Reserve Ambassador of Utah. The film, created entirely by Army Reserve Soldiers from the public affairs career field, showcases the powerful intersection of art and service.
Filmed at local Reserve centers and neighborhoods, Wintergreen highlights the essential role communities play in supporting the work of Reserve Soldiers. Yao described the project as a testament to the creative potential within the Army Reserve, stating, “Art has a place in strategic communications.”
As a Film by Soldiers, for the community, Wintergreen underscores the Reserve’s commitment to bridging the gap between military service and public understanding through storytelling and creativity.
#WintergreenArmy
U.S. Army Video
Shot by Sgt Tarako Braswell
Edited by 1st Lt. Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947498
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-CN213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110743079
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wintergreen Screening SLC Recap, by SGT Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.