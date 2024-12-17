Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Twentynine Palms holds 2024 Command Holiday Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Sailors, staff, and guests at NMRTC Twentynine Palms celebrated the season at the 2024 Command Holiday Party on Dec. 13. The event featured an ugly sweater contest, musical chairs, an egg toss competition, and plenty of holiday cheer. Attendees enjoyed hot cocoa, festive treats, exciting gift raffles, and photos with Santa (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947490
    VIRIN: 241218-N-SE727-9474
    Filename: DOD_110743049
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Twentynine Palms holds 2024 Command Holiday Party, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    party
    holiday
    Christmas
    navy medicine
    navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download