NMRTC Twentynine Palms holds 2024 Command Holiday Party

Sailors, staff, and guests at NMRTC Twentynine Palms celebrated the season at the 2024 Command Holiday Party on Dec. 13. The event featured an ugly sweater contest, musical chairs, an egg toss competition, and plenty of holiday cheer. Attendees enjoyed hot cocoa, festive treats, exciting gift raffles, and photos with Santa (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).
|12.18.2024
|12.18.2024 12:55
|Video Productions
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
