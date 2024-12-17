NMRTC Twentynine Palms holds 2024 Command Holiday Party

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors, staff, and guests at NMRTC Twentynine Palms celebrated the season at the 2024 Command Holiday Party on Dec. 13. The event featured an ugly sweater contest, musical chairs, an egg toss competition, and plenty of holiday cheer. Attendees enjoyed hot cocoa, festive treats, exciting gift raffles, and photos with Santa (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).