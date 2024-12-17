Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC Holiday Message 2024!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center leadership team of Maj. Gen. John Allen, Commander, Sam Grable, Executive Director, Col. Steven Lamb, Deputy Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, Command Chief Master Sergeant, send 2024 holiday wishes to the global AFIMSC team. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 12:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947489
    VIRIN: 241217-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743048
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC Holiday Message 2024!, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday message
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download