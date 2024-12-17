Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    55th Wing

    Buddy the Elf and the Grinch spread holiday cheer while volunteers handed out toys to 216 Families at the Airman’s Attic second annual toy drive at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947484
    VIRIN: 241207-F-F3336-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743007
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Toy Drive
    Offutt AFB
    Airman's Attic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download