Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

Buddy the Elf and the Grinch spread holiday cheer while volunteers handed out toys to 216 Families at the Airman’s Attic second annual toy drive at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947484
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-F3336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110743007
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
