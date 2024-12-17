ADRIFT Testimonial: YNCS Armaris Narvaez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Chief Petty Officer Armaris Narvaez, a yeoman at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, shares her testimony, Oct. 29, 2024, in Portsmouth, Virginia on her past struggles with suicidal ideations and what caused her to abandon her plan to end her life. Narvaez, among others, is part of an initiative to help bring awareness about and prevent suicides from happening within the service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally.)